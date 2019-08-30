Malcolm Johnson: Waived/injured by Green Bay
Johnson (shoulder) was waived/injured by the Packers on Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
It remains unknown how Johnson suffered his shoulder injury, but he doesn't appear to be facing a long-term recovery. The 2015 sixth-round pick is a candidate to receive an injury settlement, which would allow him to search for a job elsewhere in the league when back to full health.
