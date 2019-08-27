Malcolm Smith: Let go by San Francisco
The 49ers released Smith on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Smith saw his performance take a severe dip in 2018 after coming over from the Raiders. The veteran only produced 35 tackles last season, dipping from 103 the season prior. Now that he's a free agent, Smith can sign with another team immediately, and could be an attractive option for a team in need of experience and depth at the linebacker position.
