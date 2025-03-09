The 49ers released Collins on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Collins was traded from the Texans to the 49ers in March of 2024 and started all 17 regular-season games last year, tallying 33 tackles and 5.0 sacks. The veteran defensive tackle should get some healthy interest in free agency heading into his age-30 season. With Collins out, Jordan Elliott, Kalia Davis and Evan Anderson are slated to be the top defensive tackles for San Francisco.
