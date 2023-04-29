Cunningham is expected to sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cunningham played 10 games for Louisville last season, completing 62.4 percent of his passes for eight touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 565 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 114 carries. His 120 total touchdowns over five seasons with Louisville broke the school record previously owned by Lamar Jackson. While undersized and inconsistent with his throwing mechanics, he is an instinctive athlete with natural running ability that will help him compete at the NFL level.