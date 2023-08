Cunningham is signing with New England's practice squad, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Cunningham's joined by Bailey Zappe on the practice squad, as Mac Jones is the only quarterback that the Patriots kept on the initial 53-man roster. Zappe will almost certainly be brought back onto the roster come the regular season, but it remains to be seen if the same is true for Cunningham, who was used as a wildcat quarterback and wide receiver in training camp.