Cunningham cleared waivers Wednesday and is slated to re-sign with the Patriots' practice squad, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Cunningham -- who served as Mac Jones' top backup Week 6 against Las Vegas -- was waived by the Patriots after being inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Bills, but the versatile quarterback/receiver is back with the organization in short order. Meanwhile, Bailey Zappe and Will Grier remain on the 53-man roster as quarterback depth behind Jones.