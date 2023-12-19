site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Malik Davis: Back to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Davis reverted to Dallas' practice squad Monday.
Davis has appeared in two games for the Cowboys this season but has played zero offensive snaps. He's seen 31 on special teams.
