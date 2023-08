Dallas signed Davis to the practice squad Wednesday, Patrik Walker of the team's official site reports.

Davis couldn't make the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster, but the veteran will stick around as an emergency reserve option on the practice squad. At one point fantasy managers eyed Davis as the likeliest top backup to Tony Pollard, but Dallas instead seems set to roll out Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn as depth options, with Ronald Jones (suspension) out the first two games of the regular season.