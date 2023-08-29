The Cowboys cut Davis on Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Davis appeared to be a favorite for the second-string job at one point earlier this offseason but instead tumbled down the depth chart throughout summer. The Cowboys have minimal experience behind Tony Pollard in the backfield, with their initial 53-man roster otherwise showing Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle. Even if there's some rearranging before Week 1, all signs point to Pollard getting a lot of touches in a Sept. 10 season opener against the Giants.