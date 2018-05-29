Malik Earl: Waived by Cowboys
Earl was waived by th Cowboys on Tuesday.
Earl signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent at the beginning of May, but he didn't do enough during rookie minicamp and the beginning of OTAs to warrant sticking around for training camp in August. He may now hit the open market if unclaimed off waivers.
