The Packers are expected to sign Heath as an undrafted free agent, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Heath caught 60 passes for 971 yards and five touchdowns with Ole Miss during the 2022 campaign. The Packers, who drafted a trio of wideouts for a second straight year after trading Davante Adams following the 2021 season, also signed fellow pass catcher Duece Watts to an UDFA deal, so Heath and Watts figure to compete for a depth role during training camp.