The Jaguars are releasing Jackson on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Jackson made it through three seasons of a six-year, $85.5 million contract, recording 105 tackles (84 solo) and 18 sacks in 48 games for the Jaguars. Still just 29 years old, he'll be one of the top defensive tackles available in free agency, despite having a down season (3.5 sacks) in 2018.

