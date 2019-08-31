Malik Jefferson: Let go by Cincinnati
The Bengals waived Jefferson on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The 22-year-old was a special teams stalwart last season, playing 215 snaps, and made 12 tackles. The fact that he was let go by the team comes as a surprise, considering he was expecting to take over an increased role in the defense. The youngster will be an intriguing addition to another defense elsewhere.
