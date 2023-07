The Vikings waived Knowles with an undisclosed injury designation Monday, Tyler Forness of USA Today reports.

Knowles dealt with a PCL injury following the 2022 campaign, but Minnesota still signed him as an undrafted free agent just hours after the 2023 Draft. It's unclear if his current injury is related to the PCL issue, but the rookie out of Kansas State will have to prove he's healthy before landing another NFL opportunity.