McDowell (concussion), who was waived July 26 with a non-football injury, is an unrestricted free agent in advance of the 2018 season.

There was confusion earlier this summer regarding how the Seahawks handled this situation. Instead of being placed on the Non-Football Injury list, McDowell was waived with a non-football injury, and the defensive end became an unrestricted free agent upon clearing waivers. Having made no sign of progress in his recovery since, McDowell's future in the NFL remains clouded.