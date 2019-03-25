Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Monday that he "is confident" that McDowell (concussion) will play in 2019, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

McDowell was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but a serious ATV accident put his career in jeopardy that offseason. After being injured, McDowell was placed on the NFI list and never practiced with Seattle again before ultimately becoming a free agent earlier this month. The team felt that McDowell would not be able to get healthy enough to continue playing football, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, though he was reportedly cleared by independent doctors. The 22-year-old intends to resume his playing career if a team assesses him to be healthy, and already visited with the Cowboys in mid-March.