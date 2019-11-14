Play

McDowell (concussion) was sentenced to 11 months in jail Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

McDowell was suspended for the first two games of the season following a pair of arrests early in 2019, and the sentencing also stems from those incidents. The 23-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by the Seahawks, but he never played a snap before being released by the team in March.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories