McDowell has been medically cleared by several doctors and is pursuing an NFL career, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McDowell was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he suffered a concussion during an ATV accident later that year and never made his NFL debut. The 24-year-old has visited with the Cowboys and Dolphins since the start of last season, but he has yet to secure a contract. McDowell was an All-Big Ten selection during his time at Michigan State, most notably notching 4.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2015.