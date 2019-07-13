Malik McDowell: Suspended two games
McDowell (concussion) has been suspended for the first two games of the 2019 NFL season, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
McDowell was released by the Seahawks in May after failing to play a single snap with the team that originally drafted him, ultimately missing the entire 2018 campaign after suffering a serious head injury stemming from an ATV accident. McDowell's agent Drew Rosenhaus "is confident" he'll play again in 2019, but facing a two-game suspension it's unclear which team will opt to bring the defensive lineman along.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Ingram
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Best Ball Deep Sleepers
Heath Cummings gives you 10 Best Ball sleepers for 2019.
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
FSGA Experts League draft walkthrough
Ben Gretch walks you through his strategy and results for a recent experts draft
-
Melvin Gordon holdout a problem
Melvin Gordon threatens to hold out from Chargers training camp, making him a risky first-round...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, best targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...