McDowell (concussion) has been suspended for the first two games of the 2019 NFL season, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

McDowell was released by the Seahawks in May after failing to play a single snap with the team that originally drafted him, ultimately missing the entire 2018 campaign after suffering a serious head injury stemming from an ATV accident. McDowell's agent Drew Rosenhaus "is confident" he'll play again in 2019, but facing a two-game suspension it's unclear which team will opt to bring the defensive lineman along.