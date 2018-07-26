McDowell (concussion) was waived off the non-football injury list Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

McDowell suffered a severe brain injury in an ATV accident last summer and has been considered a long shot to ever play again. This appears to be the beginning of the end for the 2017 second-round pick, which is a disappointment for a Seahawks team that could use depth on its defensive front.