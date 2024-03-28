Nabers ran unofficial 40-yard dash times of 4.35 and 4.40 seconds at LSU's pro day Wednesday, Eric Edholm of NFL.com reports.

Per the report, Nabers -- who turns 21 in July -- was measured at 6-foot-A¼, while weighing in at 199 pounds. As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, Nabers is viewed as one of the elite options at the wideout position, along with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison and Washington's Rome Odunze. With that in mind, Nabers appears to be a lock to be top 10 selection, while the Los Angeles Chargers (who pick fifth overall) look like a potential fit, given the offseason departures of starting WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.