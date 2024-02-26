Nabers will attend the NFL Scouting Combine for meeting and interviews but won't run or test until his pro day March 27, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison has long been viewed as the top wideout prospect in the 2024 draft class and a strong candidate to be the first non-quarterback chosen, but Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze might give Harrison a run for his money. Odunze plans to test at the Combine, while Nabers will wait until his pro day and Harrison is expected to forgo the process entirely. It's not clear how much any of that matters, as all three have first-rate game tape showing both physical dominance and technical refinement. Harrison and Odunze are about three or four inches taller, but Nabers might be the fastest and the most difficult to tackle.