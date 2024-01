The Dolphins signed Reed to their practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Prior to being picked up by the Dolphins, Reed appeared in four games for the Raiders this season, recording three total tackles on 63 defensive snaps. The 27-year-old tallied 8.0 sacks for the Broncos in 2020 and he could very well be elevated to Miami's active roster, seeing work as a rotational edge rusher with no Bradley Chubb (knee) and Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) for the remainder of the year.