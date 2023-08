New York cut Taylor with a non-football illness Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Taylor made some noise for the Jets in the preseason, so it may be that his current illness negatively impacted his chances of making the initial 53-man roster. Of course, the former Packers was always a longshot to stick beyond the offseason. From 2020-21, Taylor suited up for 25 games in Green Bay as a depth wideout.