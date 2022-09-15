Taylor (undisclosed) was waived from the Packers' injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Taylor appeared set to miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign after he reverted to Green Bay's IR in mid-August. The 26-year-old wideout recorded 14 yards on two receptions while primarily playing on special teams (131 of his 153 of his total snaps) over 10 games with the Packers in 2021. Taylor will now be free to work out a contract elsewhere, assuming he gets healthy again at some point this regular.