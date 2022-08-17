The Packers waived Taylor (undisclosed) with an injury designation Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Taylor was sidelined for the first couple weeks of training camp due to a shoulder injury but returned to practice in a limited fashion Aug. 7. However, he didn't see any action during the Packers' preseason opener and has since been let go with an injury designation, though it's unclear if the two injuries are related. The undrafted receiver out of Ferris State appeared in 25 games over the last two seasons in Green Bay, but he was a long shot to make the roster after strong performances from rookie wideouts Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure. Taylor will revert to the Packers' injured reserve list if he clears waivers, which -- barring an injury settlement -- would end his 2022 campaign.