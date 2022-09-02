The 49ers signed Turner to the practice squad Wednesday.
Turner ultimately returned to San Francisco via the practice squad following his release by the team Tuesday. The 26-year-old wideout, who caught 12 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns with the Cowboys last year, will now look to work his way back onto an active roster at some point this regular season.
