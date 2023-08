Turner (undisclosed) was waived with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Turner landed on IR with an undisclosed injury, and it remains unclear what he is dealing with. However, he will now be free to play again this season once his health is back up to par. The 27-year-old journeyman has had stints with the Seahawks, Cowboys and 49ers previously in his five-year career.