Turner was released by the 49ers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Turner signed with the 49ers in April, but didn't do enough this summer and preseason to secure a final roster spot. The wide receiver played in 14 games with the Cowboys last season, producing 149 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 12 catches. Turner will likely sign with a new team ahead of the 2022 campaign instead of returning to the 49ers' practice squad.

