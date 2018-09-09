Malik Turner: Signing with practice squad
Turner will sign with the Seahawks' practice squad, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
He'll fill the void of Akeem King, who was promoted to the active roster after Dontae Johnson (hip) was placed on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie will spend the season developing his craft in hopes of making a 53-man roster in the future.
