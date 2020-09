Turner was waived by the Packers on Saturday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The release of Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd, Reggie Begelton and Malik Turner sure seems to signal something else might be on the horizon for the Packers in terms of its receiving corps as Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown are essentially the only form of depth at the position behind starters Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.