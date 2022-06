Williams was waived by the Bills on Friday to make room for recently-signed Tavon Austin, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

It was never likely that the UDFA addition from Appalachian State was going to land a spot on one of the league's most talented rosters. Someone had to go after Buffalo signed nine-year-pro Austin as a depth option at wide receiver, and now it's Williams who will have to try to find another opportunity elsewhere.