Williams (shoulder) was waived-injured by the Falcons on Saturday, Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com reports.

Williams had been competing for a role in Atlanta's backfield behind Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman throughout the preseason, but was ultimately waived with an injury designation as the team trimmed its roster. He'll revert to IR if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

