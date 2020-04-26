Play

Manasseh Bailey: Lands with Eagles

Bailey agreed to a contract Saturday with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bailey claimed all-MEAC third-team honors during his senior season at FCS Morgan State in 2019, finishing with 54 receptions for 996 yards and 10 touchdowns. He'll be fighting for a depth role in the Eagles' wideout corps during the team's offseason program.

