Manny Wilkins: Let go by Green Bay
The Packers cut Wilkins on Monday.
Wilkins spent the entire 2019 campaign on Green Bay's practice squad after going undrafted out of Arizona State, only appearing in preseason action. The team's selection of rookie signal-caller Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft effectively nullified Wilkins' spot on the roster, leaving the 24-year-old free to look for a chance elsewhere in the league.
