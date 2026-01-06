The Broncos waived Lewis on Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Lewis was not with a team during training camp in July and August but joined the Broncos in late October. He spent time on both the practice squad and active roster and appeared in five regular-season games, though he did not record a single target despite logging snaps on offense. Lewis could opt to stay on the practice squad as Denver gears up for a postseason run.