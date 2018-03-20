Marcedes Lewis: Jaguars move on
Lewis is set to be released by the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Jaguars previously exercised their $3.5 million contract option for Lewis in 2018, which set the stage for the 2006 first-rounder to return for a 13th campaign with Jacksonville. However, the team changed course following the subsequent free agent additions of fellow tight ends Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul. Lewis caught 24 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns this past season, but at this stage of his career, the 33-year-old's blocking and pass protection are his primary calling cards.
-
