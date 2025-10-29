Lewis signed with the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 41-year-old is expected to provide depth at tight end, as Lucas Krull (foot) and Nate Adkins (knee) are both currently dealing with injuries. Lewis appeared in 17 games for the Bears in 2024, catching his lone target for two yards across 260 total snaps (209 on offense, 51 on special teams).