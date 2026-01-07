The Broncos signed Lewis to the practice squad Wednesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Lewis was waived after the Broncos' Week 18 victory over the Chargers that secured the AFC's top seed. The tight end is now back on the practice squad with a fresh set of active roster elevations that can be used for the team's three potential playoff games. Lewis played in five games during the regular season, where he logged 81 offensive snaps as a supplemental blocker.