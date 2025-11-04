Lewis reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Lewis joined the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday and was elevated for Sunday's game against the Texans to provide depth at tight end due to the absences of Lucas Krull (foot - IR) and Nate Adkins (knee). The 41-year-old Lewis saw the field for just six of the Broncos' 63 offensive snaps -- well behind Adam Trautman (46) and Evan Engram (32) -- and did not show up in the box score otherwise. Lewis could be elevated for Thursday's game against the Raiders to serve as the TE3 if Adkins is not cleared to play.