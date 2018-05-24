Marcedes Lewis: Visiting with Packers
Lewis is expected to visit with the Packers this week, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Lewis hasn't caught more than 25 passes in any of his last five seasons, but he did snag five touchdowns for a Blake Bortles-led offense in 2017. Regardless, Green Bay is presumably looking to bring him in as more of a blocking-oriented tight end than receiving threat, especially since the team already signed TE Jimmy Graham at the position. The 34-year-old isn't known to have generated interest from any another team this offseason.
More News
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...