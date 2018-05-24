Lewis is expected to visit with the Packers this week, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lewis hasn't caught more than 25 passes in any of his last five seasons, but he did snag five touchdowns for a Blake Bortles-led offense in 2017. Regardless, Green Bay is presumably looking to bring him in as more of a blocking-oriented tight end than receiving threat, especially since the team already signed TE Jimmy Graham at the position. The 34-year-old isn't known to have generated interest from any another team this offseason.