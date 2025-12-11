The Broncos waived Lewis on Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

After being signed to the active roster Dec. 6 and playing 28 offensive snaps in the Week 14 win over the Raiders, the Broncos seem to feel they no longer need the veteran's presence. The prompt waiving of the tight end with no practice squad elevations left is a strong signal that Nate Adkins (knee) is close to making a return. Lewis will now go on waivers, and if he clears, the 2006 first-round pick will once again be a free agent.