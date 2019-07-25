Marcelias Sutton: Let go by Seahawks
Sutton was waived by Seattle on Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Sutton was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma, where he totaled four touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per rush attempt and 9.2 yards per reception in 19 games. The rookie will now have a chance to latch onto another team or a practice squad ahead of the 2019 season.
