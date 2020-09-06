Ateman was waived by the Raiders on Saturday.
Ateman geared up in 11 games for the Raiders last season and caught five of 10 targets for 116 yards, but even with Tyrell Williams (shoulder) going to IR, the offseason additions of Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards and Nelson Agholor were enough to push Ateman to the roster bubble. If he clears waivers, he'll likely be retained on the practice squad.
More News
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Season-high seven targets in finale•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Active in Week 15•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Managing rib injury•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Catches only target in win•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Notches 36-yard reception Sunday•
-
Raiders' Marcell Ateman: Serving as No. 4 option•