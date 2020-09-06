Ateman was waived by the Raiders on Saturday.

Ateman geared up in 11 games for the Raiders last season and caught five of 10 targets for 116 yards, but even with Tyrell Williams (shoulder) going to IR, the offseason additions of Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards and Nelson Agholor were enough to push Ateman to the roster bubble. If he clears waivers, he'll likely be retained on the practice squad.

