Marcell Ateman: Joins Oakland's practice squad
Ateman signed with the Raiders' practice squad on Sunday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Ateman spent the final seven games of last season on the active roster (catching 15 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown) after starting the season on the practice squad, and he'll begin the 2019 campaign in the same position. The 2018 seventh-round pick had eight catches for 101 yards as he garnered three stars in the preseason.
