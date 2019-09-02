Ateman signed with the Raiders' practice squad on Sunday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Ateman spent the final seven games of last season on the active roster (catching 15 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown) after starting the season on the practice squad, and he'll begin the 2019 campaign in the same position. The 2018 seventh-round pick had eight catches for 101 yards as he garnered three stars in the preseason.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week