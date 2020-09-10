The Raiders signed Ateman to the practice squad Sunday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
After recording 116 yards on five receptions in 2019, Ateman failed to make the 53-man roster this year after the additions of Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards and Nelson Agholor. He's joined by Keelan Doss as the team's practice squad receivers who could be called upon if an injury bug surfaces.
