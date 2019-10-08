Marcell Ateman: Let go by Oakland
Ateman was waived by the Raiders on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The 25-year-old was promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Saturday, but he'll lose his roster spot in order to free up space for the acquisition of WR Zay Jones. Ateman played 28 offensive snaps Sunday but did not receive a target. He's a candidate to rejoin the team's practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.
