Marcell Dareus: Becomes free agent
The Jaguars have declined to pick up Dareus' (abdomen) option for the 2020 season, making him a free agent, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
By letting Dareus go, the Jaguars will save $20 million against the salary cap in 2020. Dareus ended the 2019 season on injured reserve after undergoing core muscle surgery in October. He finished the year with 13 tackles and 0.5 sacks through six games. The timeline to return from his surgery was 4-to-6 weeks, so he should be ready to sign with a new team immediately.
