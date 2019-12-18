Play

Applefield (back) was placed on Baltimore's practice squad injured list Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old offensive tackle is dealing with a back injury that will cause him to miss the remainder of the 2019 season. Applefield will now turn his focus to rehabbing and getting healthy for 2020.

