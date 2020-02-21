Play

Baugh (undisclosed) was waived by the Panthers on Friday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Baugh was waived/injured by the team at roster cutdowns, but he reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers and remained there the rest of the season. The 25-year-old went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2018 and has yet to make his NFL debut.

